Extra-Base Hits Fuel 13-1 Blowout Victory

The San Jose Giants pounded out a season-high 19 hits, including nine doubles, in a 13-1 thrashing of the Modesto Nuts on Wednesday evening at John Thurman Field. San Jose (39-23) added a triple and a homer for a remarkable 11 extra-base hits in the contest en route to their second straight win over the Nuts to open the series.

Seven different Giants players recorded a multi-hit game on Wednesday as San Jose finished one run shy of matching their season-high. Three pitchers San Jose also combined to limit the Nuts to a single run while collecting 14 strikeouts.

The rout was on early as the Giants pushed across one run in the top of the second before erupting for eight runs in the third inning to break the game open. In the second, Marco Luciano led off with an infield single and advanced to second on the play when third baseman Brett Rodriguez threw wildly to first for an error. Jairo Pomares followed with a sharp single into left center plating Luciano with the first run of the night.

San Jose then sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the third to achieve their highest scoring inning of the season. A bunt single from Abdiel Layer started the frame before Jimmy Glowenke singled - the first of his four hits on the night. Luis Matos was up next and he hammered a double off the fence in deep left to score Layer for a 2-0 advantage. Casey Schmitt followed with a double of his own to left as Glowenke and Matos both easily scored to make it 4-0. After Patrick Bailey grounded out, Luciano singled to left and when the throw back to the infield from left fielder Kennie Taylor bounced away, Schmitt came home from third with the fourth run of the inning. Consecutive walks to Pomares and Alex Canario then loaded the bases before Carter Williams struck out for the second out. Layer then came up for the second time in the inning and on a 3-2 pitch, crushed a fly ball off the fence in left. The hit cleared the bases as Luciano, Pomares and Canario all scored and Layer raced into third with a triple. Glowenke then produced his second hit of the frame as he lined an RBI single into center plating Layer with the eighth run of the inning to extend the lead to 9-0.

Modesto's only run of the contest came in the bottom of the fourth when Ty Duvall connected for a solo home run down the right field line off of Giants starter Carson Ragsdale.

San Jose would then score in four straight innings from the fifth through the eighth to pad their lead. In the top of the fifth, Canario hit the Giants' only homer of the game as he launched a 411-foot solo shot to deep left. The home run was Canario's ninth of the season and it made the score 10-1.

An inning later, Bailey hit a fly ball double to deep center for his first hit with San Jose and scored when Luciano belted a double off the fence in straightaway center.

In the seventh, back-to-back doubles from Layer and Glowenke pushed the lead to 12-1. Then in the top of the eighth, Bailey hit a ringing double off the right field wall and eventually scored the Giants' 13th and final run of the game when Canario hit a double into the left center gap.

GIANTS NOTES

Back-To-Back Wins

The Giants have outscored Modesto by a 22-3 margin in the first two games of the series. San Jose has 30 hits in the two contests.

Season-Highs

The Giants' 19 hits, nine doubles and 12-run margin of victory were all season-highs. San Jose eclipsed their previous single-game highs of 17 hits, five doubles and an 11-run margin. Additionally, the eight runs in the top of the third were the most scored in an inning by the Giants this season (previous high: five runs). San Jose was one run off their season-high for runs scored in a game (14-3 win at Stockton on May 14).

Glowenke Surging

Jimmy Glowenke finished Wednesday 4-for-6 with two singles, two doubles and two RBI's. He's collected seven hits in 10 at-bats over the first two games of the series to raise his season batting average from .219 to .248.

Other Standouts

Abdiel Layer (3-for-5, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI) was a home run shy of the cycle on Wednesday. Marco Luciano (3-for-4, 2B, RBI) also contributed three hits. Alex Canario (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) added a pair of extra-base hits while Patrick Bailey (2-for-6, 2 2B) doubled twice in his second game with the Giants. Luis Matos (2-for-6, 2B, RBI) and Casey Schmitt (2-for-6, 2B, 2 RBI) also finished with multi-hit games.

Inside The Box Score

The Giants out-hit the Nuts 19-7. San Jose was 10-for-21 (.476 AVG) with runners in scoring position compared to 0-for-5 for Modesto. The Nuts left 11 runners on base.

On The Mound

Carson Ragsdale earned the win after tossing five innings with one run and four hits allowed. Ragsdale walked four and struck out six during his 81-pitch outing. Abel Adames (2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 SO) and Ty Weber (2 IP, 2 H, 4 SO) then combined for eight strikeouts over four scoreless innings of relief to finish the game. Logan Webb was originally scheduled to make the start for San Jose, but was scratched before the game.

Standings Update

The Giants (39-23) moved three games ahead of Modesto (36-26) for second place and the final playoff spot in the Low-A West race. San Jose is still two games behind Fresno (41-21) for the best record in the league.

On Deck

The Giants and Nuts continue their series on Thursday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 7:05 PM. Ryan Murphy is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

