Simpson's Solo Shot Supports Fresno's One-Hit Shutout of Stockton

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (41-21) blanked the Stockton Ports (25-37) 5-0 Wednesday evening from Banner Island Ballpark. With the triumph, the Grizzlies improved to 20 games over .500 and lengthened their away win streak to five contests, a season-high. Fresno has also scored exactly five runs in four straight games and earned their fifth shutout of 2021. Two of those shutouts have come on their current 7-1 road trip.

Colin Simpson started the Grizzlies scoring in the top of the third when he belted a solo shot to right field. It was Simpson's fifth homer in the month of July and his fourth consecutive affair going deep, a club-high. Then, in the fourth, Drew Romo roped a single to left, plating Ezequiel Tovar. The duo would complete the same feat in the sixth, but this time the single went to right instead of left field. Romo and Tovar recorded three hits apiece and pooled together for a trio of stolen bases in the victory. Grant Lavigne added a sacrifice fly in the sixth, giving him 28 RBI on the year. Finally, Zac Veen concluded the run support with a solo jack to right field. It was Veen's first tater on the road and fifth professional longball overall.

Four Fresno pitchers combined to throw the one-hit shutout. Mike Ruff (5-2, win) went five strong innings, allowing a Junior Perez double and four walks while fanning five. Gavin Hollowell followed Ruff with a scoreless sixth, punching out one. Blair Calvo struck out three after two frames of work and Anderson Bido ended the contest with 1-2-3 ninth. Jorge Juan (0-1) suffered the decision for the Ports after fanning seven over four tough innings. The squads continue their series battle tomorrow night from Stockton.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies pitching (9.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 9 K)

- 1B Colin Simpson (2-4, HR, RBI, R)

- SS Ezequiel Tovar (3-4, 2 R, 2 SB)

- RF Zac Veen (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- C Drew Romo (3-4, 2 RBI, SB)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- LF Junior Perez (1-2, 2B, HBP, SB)

- CF Brayan Buelvas (0-2, 2 BB, SB)

- RHP Jorge Juan (4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

On Deck:

Thursday, July 15 @ Stockton Ports, Fresno RHP Anderson Amarista (0-1, 10.42) vs. Stockton RHP Grant Judkins (0-3, 5.35), 7:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies improved to 9-2 on Wednesday's and 18-10 when wearing the scarlet (red) tops.

