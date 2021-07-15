Ports Bats Silent in Loss to Grizzlies

July 15, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Ca. - The Ports were shut down by the Grizzlies' pitching staff, collecting just one hit in a 5-0 loss to Fresno in game two of a six game series on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Ports (25-37) had several baserunners in the opening innings against Grizzlies' starter Mike Ruff but could not cash in. The right-hander allowed a double, walked four and hit a batter but danced out of trouble as Stockton left six runners on base, including five in scoring position, over the first five innings.

For the game, the Ports went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The Grizzlies (41-21) opened the scoring in the top of the third inning when Colin Simpson led off the frame with a solo home run to right field off Ports' starter Jorge Juan. Fresno added another run in the fourth when Drew Romo grounded a single into left field to score Ezquiel Tovar from second base to make it 2-0.

The Grizzlies added two more runs in the sixth on a sacrifice fly and RBI single and another in the eighth on a solo home run into the Jackson Rancheria Back Porch in right field by Zac Veen.

Juan (0-1) took the loss for the Ports, allowing two runs on three hits over four innings while tying a career high with seven strikeouts. Ruff (5-2) got the win for Fresno, allowing just one hit and pitching around four walks and a hit by pitch to shut out the Ports over his five innings.

After their fourth straight loss, the Ports will try to get back in the win column when they continue their six game series against the Grizzlies on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Single game tickets are on sale now at stocktonports.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.