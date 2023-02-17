Express Announce Renaming of "10th Inning Terrace"

February 17, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The Eau Claire Express announce the renaming of their "10th Inning Terrace" in new partnership with TDS Fiber Optics.

You might notice a name change at Carson Park this season! In a new partnership with TDS Fiber Optics, the Express will be changing the name of their "10th Inning Terrace" to "TDS Terrace." The TDS Terrace holds between 75-125 people and includes a food buffet with unlimited ballpark fare and Pepsi beverages, four domestic beer tickets, a server dedicated to your group, an announcement recognizing your group over the PA system, and a message on the display board.

The TDS Terrace along with the other Group Outing spaces at Carson Park are booking up FAST for the 2023 season! Secure your spot today by emailing tickets@eauclaireexpress.com or calling our office at (715) 839 - 7788.

View our Group Outing spaces here: https://northwoodsleague.com/eau-claire-express/tickets/group-tickets/

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.