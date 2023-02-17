Braelon Allen Charity Softball Game to Return for the Second Time

FOND DU LAC, WI - For the second year in a row, Running Back Braelon Allen is coming home! The Fond du Lac native will once again host the Braelon Allen Charity Softball Game presented by Network Health at Herr-Baker Field on the campus of Marian University on Saturday, June 24 at 1:05 p.m. Tickets will be available through the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders beginning today at 10:00 a.m. at the Dock Spiders Box Office and HERE.

As part of the weekend's events, Allen will also host a youth football camp with his teammates at Herr-Baker Field on Friday, June 23 at 1:05 p.m. Kids 9 to 17 with a ticket to the softball game will be admitted free to the camp. Food and beverages will be available for purchase for camp participants and camp spectators.

Allen will be joined on the field by current Wisconsin athletes, local personalities, and Wisconsin legends across multiple sports. Proceeds from the game will benefit The Braelon Allen Fund, the Fond du Lac Boys & Girls Club, the Fond du Lac YMCA, and the Fond du Lac Junior Football League.

"I'm excited to bring my friends back to my hometown of Fond du Lac for my second annual charity softball game and to once again give back to the community I was raised in," said Allen.

Tickets are priced at $40 for a standard box seat and $20 for a reserved bleacher seat. Rooftop All-You-Can-Eat seats are priced at $60 each and include three beverages and a menu of ballpark fare. There are also a limited number of patio tables (seating for four) available for $300 and include a Braelon Allen signed football. All ticket orders will also have the option to add Braelon Allen signed softballs to their order for $50 each. Patio tables are only available for purchase over the phone at (920) 907-9833 or in person at the Herr-Baker Field Box Office.

Tickets are available online at dockspiders.com, in person at the Herr-Baker Field Box Office, or over the phone at (920) 907-9833. Organizations who are interested in sponsoring the game or are interested in a name, image, and likeness (NIL) partnership can contact event organizer and marketing representative for Braelon Allen, TEAM LAMMI, at (414) 727-3600 or team-lammi.com.

