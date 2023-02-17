Rockers Add Two Arizona Wildcats to 2023 Roster Ahead of College Baseball Opening Weekend

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Heading into the opening weekend of the college baseball season, the Green Bay Rockers have announced the addition of a pair of University of Arizona teammates, catcher Luke Moeller and infielder Maddox Mihalakis.

"We're very excited to add these two younger players with tremendous upside," said Rockers General Manager John Fanta. "Both of these guys are coming off decorated prep careers and will be able to showcase their talents to the fans in Green Bay following their freshman season."

Hailing from Desert Mountain High School, Moeller ranked as the No. 1 catcher in Arizona by Perfect Game as a prep player. Across four varsity campaigns he hit .408 with 18 doubles, seven home runs, and 54 RBIs and subsequently was named a 2022 Perfect Game Preseason All-American and All-Region. Moeller also led his high school team to a state championship during his senior season. He is the son of 11-year Major League catcher and former Milwaukee Brewer, Chad Moeller, who is one of 10 Brewers to have hit for the cycle when he accomplished the feat in 2004.

Fellow Wildcat Maddox Mihalakis joins the Rockers following a standout career at Hopkins High School in Minnesota, which led him to being the No. 1 ranked shortstop in the state and named 2022 Play Ball! Minnesota Mr. Baseball as a senior. Mihalakis is also no stranger to summer baseball as he played in the Appalachian Summer League following his senior year and posted a .318 batting average and a .418 on-base percentage in 19 games. He also adds a left-handed bat to the Rockers lineup to play to the cozy right-field dimensions at Capital Credit Union Park.

With the college season starting this weekend for Division 1 schools across the country, more Rockers players are set be announced in the coming weeks.

