Loggers to Become Old Styles for Select Games this Summer

February 17, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, WI - Last night at the 19th Winter Baseball BBQ, the La Crosse Loggers announced the return of the Old Styles to Copeland Park. At four select games this summer, the Loggers will take the field as the Old Styles paying homage to the historic La Crosse team.

In the summer of 1978, the G. Heileman Brewing Company started the Old Styles baseball club. Over the course of their 9 seasons, the Old Styles maintained a .724 winning percentage with an all-time record of 346-132. The team went on to win various championships including the American Baseball Congress West Central Regional Championship in 1979 and the National Baseball Congress Wisconsin State Tournament in 1981.

Loggers General Manager Ben Kapanke added, "We are excited to bring the Old Styles back to La Crosse and pay tribute to a team that played on the same field as us. We are always looking for ways to honor the La Crosse community, and we felt becoming the Old Styles was the perfect way to do so. We have been hearing stories from previous Old Styles players and researching the history of the team, and we can't wait to share these stories and this history with our fans as we prepare for the summer."

The Loggers will don the Old Styles name on four occasions and wear specialty jerseys and hats designed to look like gear worn in the 80's. In the coming months, the Loggers will announce the dates of the four games and other promotions.

The 2023 home opener is set for May 30 at Copeland Park & Events Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 21st season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.