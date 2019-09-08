Explorers Push KC to the Brink of Elimination

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones' (1-2) engine ran full throttle for the better part of the month of August and into September. After winning game one of the best-of-five game series 12-8, the T-Bones have suddenly seen their engine go cold. The Sioux City Explores are now hitting on all cylinders after their second consecutive convincing win on Saturday night- in an 8-2 final- to put Kansas City one game away from elimination.

After both teams had three up and three down first innings, things got going in the second. T-Bones starter Tommy Collier (0-1) walked Jeremy Hazelbaker to start the second. Jose Sermo hit a double into the left center gap to score Hazelbaker and give the X's a 1-0 lead.

The T-Bones came right back against Pete Tago (1-0). The right-hander walked the first two batters in Daniel Nava and Casey Gillaspie. Christian Correa hit into a fielder's choice that was thrown away at second for an error by third baseman Jose Sermo. Omar Carrizales also hit into a fielder's choice at second that Drew Stankiewicz threw home on what was also over the head of the catcher Dylan Kelly to score the tying run on the error. Shawn O'Malley, seeing his first action since August 28th, hit a liner that looked to be headed for the gap, but Jeremy Hazelbaker made a diving play, turning what could have been an RBI bases-clearing double into a sacrifice fly. The T-Bones had a 2-1 lead headed to the third but would have two on with one out after the play and could not add to their lead.

The T-Bones could not get the shutdown inning against the X's. Adam Sasser would single to left off Collier, and Kyle Wren would get aboard on a bunt single. Stankiewicz reached on another infield single, and the bases were loaded. Nate Samson then singled one run home to tie the game, and after a strike out of Hazelbaker, the X's got an RBI single from Sermo for a 3-2 lead.

In the fifth, another walk to start the inning from Collier helped the X's manufacture a run. A fielder's choice with the bases loaded by Jose Sermo made it 4-2. In the top of the ninth, Samson would hit a two-run homer over the mini monster in left to make it 6-2, and Dylan Kelly added a single to drive in two more off T.J. House to make it 8-2.

The T-Bones stranded 11 men and had chances all night. In the third inning, the bases were loaded with two out, but KC could not score. In the fifth, the bases were loaded with one out, and Kansas City came up empty. There was another chance in the seventh with two on and one out, and yet again KC could not deliver on the opportunity.

Tago overcame three errors while walking six to get the win while Collier was charged with the loss. The T-Bones now face the end of their season against Sioux City on Sunday night. Game four is set for 5:05 p.m. Should the T-Bones fight off elimination Sunday, then the fifth and deciding game of the series would be Monday the 9th at 7:05 p.m. Catch all the action live on the T-Bones Broadcast Network.

