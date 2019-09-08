American Association Game Recaps
September 8, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release
St. Paul 6, Fargo-Moorhead 4 - Box Score
St. Paul rallied for four runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth to overcome a 4-0 deficit and beat Fargo-Moorhead by a final of 6-4. With the win, the Saints now trail the RedHawks, 2-1, in the North Division Championship Series.
Designated hitter Brady Shoemaker led the way offensively for St. Paul going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. St. Paul RF Michael Lang had a hit in three at-bats along with two runs scored while 2B Josh Allen added a solo blast in the seventh inning.
Saints pitcher Jordan Jess threw 1 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball and claimed the win. Jess allowed a hit and struck out one in the four batters he faced. St. Paul reliever Tanner Kiest tossed a scoreless ninth inning and earned the save.
Game four of the best-of-five NDCS is Sunday evening at CHS Field in St. Paul. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 CT.
Sioux City 8, Kansas City 2 - Box Score
Sioux City tallied a pair of runs in the third inning to take a 3-2 lead and would go on from there to pick-up an 8-2 victory over Kansas City. With the win, the Explorers took a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five South Division Championship Series.
There were 14 hits collected by Sioux City with five batters having multi-hit games. Explorers SS Nate Samson led the way going 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. Sioux City 3B Jose Sermo collected three hits in four at-bats along with a run and three RBIs while C Dylan Kelly picked-up a pair of hits and drove in two runs.
Explorers pitcher Tyler Fallwell tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and notched the victory. Fallwell gave up a walk and a hit while striking out a batter.
Game four of the SDCS will take place on Sunday evening in Kansas City. Game time is slated for 5:05 PM CT.
