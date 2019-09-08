American Association Game Recaps

Sioux City 5, Kansas City 2 (13 Innings) - Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers claimed the South Division Championship Series 3-1 with a 5-2 win in 13 innings in game four against the Kansas City T-Bones.

The Explorers opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when 3B Jose Sermo (2-for-5) doubled home SS Nate Samson. LF Sebastian Zawada doubled the lead in the top of the fifth with a solo home run but the T-Bones found the scoreboard in the bottom of the frame as 2B Dylan Tice singled to plate 3B Ramsey Romano.

The T-Bones tied the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth as LF Danny Mars scored when DH Daniel Nava singled.

Sioux City worked in front in the top of the 13th inning when Sermo tripled to right field past the diving glove of RF Stewart Ijames. The play allowed both Samson and RF Jeremy Hazelbaker to score. Sermo scored in the next at-bat as DH Dexture McCall lifted a sac fly.

Sermo caught three pop flies in the bottom of the 13th to seal the win.

The Explorers await the winner of the NDCS in the American Association Finals which will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 11, in Sioux City.

St. Paul 1, Fargo-Moorhead 0 - Box Score

The St. Paul Saints forced game five in the North Division Championship Series with a 1-0 walk-off win in game four.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, 2B Josh Allen drew a lead-off walk and then took second on a sacrifice from 3B Chesny Young. Allen moved to third when SS Chris Baker bounced out and then ended the night as LF Blake Schmit (2-for-4) singled to third base.

The Saints held the RedHawks to just three hits in the game - one each from RF Tim Colwell, DH Chris Jacobs and 3B Joe Becht. Starting pitcher Ryan Zimmerman went 7.1 innings and allowed those three hits and a pair of walks while striking out 10 RedHawks.

Reliever Ken Frosch worked .2 innings with a walk and a strikeout and Reliever Tanner Kiest earned the win for a perfect ninth.

Game five will take place tomorrow (Monday), Sept. 9 in St. Paul at 7:05 p.m. CT.

