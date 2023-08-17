Ex-Patriots End Somerset's Winning Ways in Reading

Somerset Patriots' Eduardo Torrealba at bat

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Eduardo Torrealba at bat(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Reading Fightin' Phils on Thursday night by a score of 5-4 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania.

In the game, former Somerset Patriots Oliver Dunn (2022) and Max McDowell (2021) each hit go-ahead home runs vs. the Patriots in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively.

RHP Richard Fitts (5.1 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 5 K, HR) started his 22nd game of the season and lowered his ERA to 3.31.

Coming out of the start, Fitts' 125.0 IP on the year rank third in Minor League Baseball, while his 135 strikeouts rank seventh in the minors. Both marks lead the Eastern League.

CF Jasson Dominguez (1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B, BB, 3 K) opened up the Patriots' scoring with a two-out, two-strike, two-run double in the fifth inning.

In 33 games since July 7, Dominguez is slashing .333/.403/.496 with 25 RBI, 23 R, 4 HR, 9 2B, 17 BB and 14 SB.

SS Jesus Bastidas (1-for-3, RBI, 2 R, HR, BB, K) smacked his 11th total homer of the season (and second with Somerset) to extend Somerset's lead to 3-1 in the seventh inning.

C Ben Rice (1-for-4, R, BB) extended his season-best hit streak to seven games, in which he is now 12-for-29, 10 RBI, 8 R, 4 HR, 3 2B, 2 BB, HBP, 7 K.

