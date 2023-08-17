August 17, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 17, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







TWO IN A ROW The Sea Dogs won their second straight game over the Rumble Ponies last night, 10-7. Binghamton took the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first after an RBI single from JT Schwartz. Meidroth put Portland on top 3-1 in the top of the third with a bases-clearing double (11) to right field. Marrero launched his first homer of the season in the top of the fourth inning. The solo shot to center field extended the 4-1 Portland lead. Sikes blasted a homer of his own in the top of the fifth inning to record his seventh of the season. With the three-run shot to left field, Portland continued to lead 7-1. Yorke added three more runs in the top of the eighth after a bases-clearing double (17) made it 10-1 Sea Dogs. Binghamton scored six runs on three hits in the bottom of the eighth inning but Portland held on to a 10-7 lead as Luis Guerrero recorded his sixteenth save of the season with a scoreless 1.1 innings in relief.

BEWARE OF BONACI Brainer Bonaci has recorded a hit in every game since his promotion to Double-A last week against Hartford and extended a seven-game hitting streak with a single in the top of the eighth inning last night. Bonaci has collected nine hits including three doubles and a home run. In Double-A so far, Bonaci is sporting a .333 batting average along with a .471 OBP after going 9-27 with seven walks. He has only struck out five times.

TYLER ON A TEAR IN AUGUST Tyler Dearden is currently batting .343 in the month of August with a .410 OBP. Dearden has hit two doubles along with three of his six home runs on the season within the last ten games in August. Additionally, he has driven in 12 of his 28 total RBI while recording five multi-hit games within the month of August alone.

HAVE A HIT Every Sea Dog collected a hit in last night's game to combine for thirteen on the night. Chase Meidroth recorded a multi-hit day after going 2-5 with a double and a single while Tyler Dearden also went 2-5 with a pair of singles. Elih Marrero went 3-3 with a pair of singles along with his first homer of the season. Yorke, Meidroth, and Sikes all drove in three runs a piece in last night's game.

SCOUTING THE SEA DOGS The Sea Dogs currently have the most doubles across the Eastern League with 201 collectively and rank second across all of Double-A, just behind Amarillo (206). The Sea Dogs also have the second most stolen bases across Double-A with 189 while Somerset ranks first with 196. Corey Rosier has the most stolen bases in the Eastern League with 42 while Phillip Sikes ties for third most with Jasson Dominguez (SOM) at 36 a piece.

PREVIOUSLY AGAINST THE PONIES This is the fourth and final meeting between the Rumble Ponies this season. Portland holds a 13-4 record against Binghamton this season after sweeping the Rumble Ponies in a three-game series to open the season at Hadlock Field. Portland split the series in June then took five of six when Binghamton was in Portland back in July.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 17, 2019 - Jeremy Rivera had Portland's lone hit in a 2-1 win at New Hampshire. Daniel McGrath improved to 6-0, working seven innings on four hits, one run, no walks, and eight strikeouts.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Chih-Jung (CJ) Liu takes the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched on August 11th at Hadlock Field against the Hartford Yard Goats. He tossed 4.2 innings allowing four earned runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out seven. Liu has faced the three times this season. In three starts, he is 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA. Liu has pitched 14.1 innings allowing seven runs on 19 hits while walking four and striking out 15. He has also given up three home runs and the Rumble Ponies are batting .328 against him.

