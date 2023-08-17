'Dogs Defeated in 5-4 Loss to Ponies

August 17, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Binghamton, New York- The Portland Sea Dogs (21-21, 61-50) drop first game of the series after falling 5-4 to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (20-21, 55-55) on Thursday night.

CJ Liu pitched 5.0 innings of one run ball allowing just two hits while walking two and striking out seven. Nathan Hickey went two-for-four with two RBI while Nick Yorke went two-for-five with a pair of singles. Brainer Bonaci extended an eight-game hitting streak with a pinch-hit single in the top of the eighth.

Drew Gilbert put Binghamton on the board first in the bottom of the first with a sacrifice fly to left field.

Nathan Hickey countered with an RBI single in the top of the third to even the score at one a piece.

Portland took the 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth after an RBI groundout from Chase Meidroth scored Tyler Esplin. Hickey hit an RBI single to record his second hit of the day and Portland extended the 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, JT Schwartz hit a two-RBI single to tie the game at three before an RBI triple from Rowdey Jordan put Binghamton on top 4-3. Mateo Gil scored Jordan with a single to left field and Binghamton led 5-3.

Bonaci came in to pinch hit in the top of the eighth and extended an eight-game hit streak with an RBI single to score Blaze Jordan but Binghamton held the lead, 5-4.

Binghamton starter RHP Luis Moreno (8-5, 4.88 ERA) earned the win after pitching 6.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits while walking four and striking out eight. The save was awarded to Tyler Thomas (3) after pitching a scoreless 1.1 innings allowing one hit while striking out two. He did not issue a walk. The loss was issued to Portland reliever RHP Wyatt Olds (0-5, 9.26 ERA) after pitching 0.2 innings allowing four runs on four hits while walking one and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs return to Mirabito Stadium tomorrow, August 18th, 2023 for game four of a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. First pitch for game four is slated for 6:35pm. Portland will start RHP Isaac Coffey (5-2, 2.97 ERA) while Binghamton will send RHP Christian Scott (4-3, 2.67 ERA) to the mound.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.