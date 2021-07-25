Everett Dominates C's in Finale

Hillsboro, OR - The Vancouver Canadians lost to the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) 10-1 Sunday afternoon at Ron Tonkin Field. The loss was their fifth in six games this week and their tenth in their last 12 against the 'Sox.

A seven-run fourth did the Canadians in. Starter Paxton Schultz (L, 3-3) did not allow a hit through the first three and a third before a single off the first base bag started the Frogs offense. The game changed for good in the next at-bat. A fly ball to left-center that should have been caught for the second out instead clanged off the glove of the left fielder after a miscommunication with the centerfielder sent the play awry and allowed the first run of the game to score. From there, the wheels fell off. Everett proceeded to hit for the cycle - in order - as a team: they singled, doubled, tripled and homered over the next four at-bats to lead 5-0 before two more runs scored later in the frame on two walks, a dropped third strike and a rule book double to put them up 7-0.

Vancouver used a lead-off triple from Ryan Gold and an RBI double courtesy of Zac Cook in the bottom of the seventh to spoil the shutout, but that would be all for the offense. The 'Sox got a two-run homer in the eighth and a run on three hits in the ninth to finalize the rout.

Gold led the offense with a pair of extra base hits. On the mound, Willy Gaston was the only one of four pitchers to not allow a run; he worked 2.1 innings, gave up two hits, walked four and K'd one.

After an off day on Monday, the C's travel to Spokane for a six-game set with the Indians starting Tuesday night. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, and first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the Sportsnet Radio Network. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

