Arizona Diamondbacks Catcher Carson Kelly to Rehab in Hillsboro

Hillsboro, OR. - The Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) announced today that Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) catcher Carson Kelly will play with the Hops on July 27 and 28 as part of his rehab from a fractured wrist suffered last month.

Kelly starred at Westview High School, just a few miles away from Ron Tonkin Field, where he will be joining the Hops for two games.

The standout catcher was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2012 MLB Draft, selected as the 86th pick overall. He has played for the St. Louis Cardinals (2016-18) and now the Arizona Diamondbacks (2019-2021).

Prior to his injury, the 27-year old Kelly played in 50 games this season for the Diamondbacks, batting a career best .260 with 8 HR's and 26 RBI's.

Tickets to see Carson Kelly play with the Hops on July 27 (7:05pm) and July 28 (1:05pm) are available at www.hillsborohops.com or at the Hops Ticket Office.

