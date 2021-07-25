Costly Miscues Derail Dust Devils

Defensive mistakes hampered the Tri-City Dust Devils (27-43) on Saturday night at Gesa Stadium as the team fell 4-3 to the Spokane Indians. Both Spencer Griffin and Jordyn Adams hit solo home runs in the loss for the Dust Devils.

Tri-City received strong starting pitching from Ryan Smith. The southpaw got a no-decision after surrendering three runs in 6.2 innings of work. The Dust Devils built an early three-run lead, but a misjudged ball in center field by Tri-City opened the door for Spokane to score their first two runs of the night. A pair of errors late in the game helped Spokane, aiding the Indians when they tied the game in the seventh inning and when they took the lead in the top of the ninth.

The six-game series will come to an end on Sunday night. First pitch is set for 6:05pm at Gesa Stadium. After Sunday the Dust Devils will hit the road for the team's longest stretch on the road this season. Tri-City will start a six-game series at Hillsboro on Tuesday, with the trip to Oregon set to continue the following week for a series against Eugene.

