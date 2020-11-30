Everblades to Begin 2020-21 Training Camp on December 1

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Monday that the team will open training camp on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Due to current COVID-19 protocols, all training camp and regular season practices will be closed to the public.

Media will have access to attend on-ice practices for video/photography footage only, while maintaining a safe social distance from the players and hockey operations staff.

For media outlets wishing to arrange virtual interviews with any Florida Everblades hockey operations personnel or players during the 2020-21 season, please contact team Director of Marketing, PR & Community Relations Adam Winslow at [email protected]

The Everblades will also host two preseason games this weekend against in-state rival, Orlando. Preseason games are open to the public this Friday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:00 pm at Hertz Arena.

