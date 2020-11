Oilers Announce Initial Training Camp Roster

November 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks, announced Monday their initial roster for training camp, which begins Tuesday at the BOK Center.

Unlike in years past, training camp will be at the BOK Center and will not be open to the public.

The Oilers will carry 20 players to open camp, with an initial roster composed of 12 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders.

Training Camp Roster (Contract Type, 2019-20 Team, Nationality)

Forwards (12):

Dino Balsamo* (ECHL, Adrian College, USA)

Jacob Benson* (PTO, Tulsa Oilers, USA)

Gregg Burmaster* (ECHL, Quad City Storm, USA)

Tommy Cardinal* (TO, Swan Valley Stampeders, CAN)

Kevin Domingue* (ECHL, University of Ottawa, CAN)

Blake Gober* (ECHL, Penn State, USA)

Griff Jeszka* (ECHL, Worcester Railers, USA)

Matt Lane (ECHL, Ritten Sport, USA)

Darby Llewellyn (ECHL, Piráti Chomutov, USA)

Danny Moynihan (ECHL, Tulsa Oilers, USA)

Charlie Sampair (ECHL, Tulsa Oilers, USA)

Chris Schutz* (ECHL, UMass-Lowell, USA)

Defensemen (6):

Stephan Beauvais* (ECHL, Huntsville Havoc, USA)

Joey Colatarci* (ECHL, Adrian College, USA)

Justin Hamonic (ECHL, Coventry Blaze, CAN)

Kyle Jenkins* (ECHL, Wilfrid Laurier University, CAN)

Austin McEneny (ECHL, Maine Mariners, CAN)

Mike McKee (ECHL, Tulsa Oilers, CAN)

Goaltenders (2):

Domenic Graham* (ECHL, University of Ottawa, CAN)

Devin Williams (ECHL, Tulsa Oilers, USA)

*- Indicates Rookie (25 or less games played in ECHL or equivalent league)

