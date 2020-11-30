Americans Team up with "Patrol Stories" to Build Awareness of Positive Policing

The Allen Americans, ECHL Affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, is partnering with Patrol Stories https://www.patrolstories.com/ for the Sunday, December 27 home game against Tulsa (7:05 pm faceoff) for the first-ever PATROL STORIES NIGHT, showcasing the work being done by this North Texas initiative to foster positive interactions between Law Enforcement and the communities they serve.

PATROL STORIES NIGHT is the first of what will be several Sunday Games during the 2020-21 season. Sundays are being designated for kid-focused programming and other engagement activities. Additional Sunday games and promotions will be announced in December with the balance of the ECHL's 72-game schedule.

As part of this event, the Americans will be wearing special cream-colored jerseys, featuring Patrol Stories branding on the shoulders and sleeves, along with the Americans' "Eagle" in the center of the chest. These jerseys will be auctioned off following the game via the Americans' DASH Auction platform https://web.dashapp.io/auctions/allenamericans with a portion of the proceeds being donated back to Patrol Stories from the Allen Americans Foundation.

Patrol Stories was founded by Justin Delacruz, a full time City of Allen Police Officer, who has built this program to help create opportunities for Police Departments to engage with their citizens through a fun, educational, entertaining, and interactive experience.

"The Allen Americans are proud to work with Officer Delacruz and the Patrol Stories team to shine a positive light on the role that Police serve in keeping all our community and its citizens safe" shares Americans Team President Mike Waddell. "We're excited to launch our Police & Fire Engagements for the season with the first-ever Patrol Stories Night and look forward to a long partnership in the years to come as this program builds momentum nationwide."

"Officer Maxwell", the official mascot of Patrol Stories, was designed to provide children with a positive role model who displays hope, trust, friendship, and respect as well as humanize the profession of a Police Officer "providing a positive, personal, and an un-intimidating image."

"We are beyond excited to work with the Allen Americans to provide a positive, fun, safe and exciting hockey experience for the entire family. Officer Maxwell cannot wait to interact and be a part of this awesome community driven event bringing Law Enforcement and our citizens together" shared Patrol Stories Founder Officer Justin Delacruz.

Officer Maxwell programs teach the importance of 911 safety and promote positive learning with "Maxwell's BIG THREE", (Confidence, Motivation, and Encouragement).

For more information on Patrol Stories, please visit their website at www.PatrolStories.com.

