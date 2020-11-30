ECHL Transactions - November 30
November 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 30, 2020:
Allen:
Add Ben Carroll, D added to training camp roster
Add Josh Lammon, F added to training camp roster
Delete Olivier Archambault, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Orlando:
Add Peter Abbandonato, F assigned by Syracuse
Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Syracuse
Add Devante Stephens, D assigned by Syracuse
Add Clint Windsor, G assigned by Syracuse
Wheeling:
Add Michael Joly, F added to training camp roster
Add Nick Rivera, F added to training camp roster
Add Shane Starrett, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
