ECHL Transactions - November 30

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 30, 2020:

Allen:

Add Ben Carroll, D added to training camp roster

Add Josh Lammon, F added to training camp roster

Delete Olivier Archambault, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Orlando:

Add Peter Abbandonato, F assigned by Syracuse

Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Syracuse

Add Devante Stephens, D assigned by Syracuse

Add Clint Windsor, G assigned by Syracuse

Wheeling:

Add Michael Joly, F added to training camp roster

Add Nick Rivera, F added to training camp roster

Add Shane Starrett, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

