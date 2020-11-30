Rush Announce Training Camp 2020 Roster

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today the Training Camp 2020 Roster, as well as new additions to the lineup for the start of Training Camp 2020.

In a series of Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustments, the Rush signed veteran forward Mason Baptista and received forward Brennan Saulnier on an assignment from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In a separate series of transactions, veteran forward Mike Hedden announced his retirement from professional hockey, and goaltender Gordon Defiel has been released from his contract.

Baptista joins the Rush following his fifth ECHL season, which was spent with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The 6'0", 201-pound forward earned 15 goals and 40 points in 59 games, along with a +5 rating.

A native of North York, Ontario, Baptista enters his sixth season of professional hockey, almost entirely in the ECHL. In his ECHL career, he's spent time with the Wichita Thunder, Quad City Mallards, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, and Fort Wayne Komets, earning 77 goals 106 assists, and 183 points in 290 games. He also played part of one season in Germany's DEL2 with EHC Freiburg, bringing his career totals to 78 goals, 116 assists, and 194 points in 315 games. Prior to turning professional, Baptista played four seasons with NCAA-III powerhouse St. Norbert University, nearly averaging a point-per-game with 104 points in 117 games, and won two NCAA-III National Championships (2012, 2014).

Saulnier returns to the Rush on assignment following an immensely successful rookie season. The 6'0", 190-pound forward notched 22 goals and 44 points in 51 games, along with 118 PIM. He finished third on the Rush in goal-scoring, third in assists, and second in overall scoring. Additionally, amongst all ECHL rookies, he finished sixth in goal-scoring, tied for seventh in overall scoring, and second in PIM. Saulnier was named ECHL Rookie of the Month in January, and represented the Rush and the Western Conference in the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Game in Wichita. Following the conclusion of the 2019-20 ECHL season, Saulnier earned an AHL contract with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, affiliate of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers.

A native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Saulnier begins his second season of professional hockey in North America, and his third overall. Before joining the Rush, he played his first season of hockey in Sweden, splitting time between IFK Munkfors in Division 2 (11gp, 14g-16ast-30pts) and MÃ¶rrums GoIS in HockeyEttan, formerly Division 1 (17gp, 3g-4ast-7pts). He began his professional career with the Atlanta Gladiators at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season, playing in 3 games. Prior to turning professional, Saulnier played four seasons of NCAA hockey with the University of Alabama-Huntsville, registering 21 goals, 35 assists, and 56 points in 119 games.

Below is the Rapid City Rush Training Camp 2020 Roster. Note that rookies are designated with an "R", veterans with a "V", and try-outs with an asterisk. Additionally, this roster may change throughout camp:

FORWARDS (13)

Mason Baptista (V)

Gabriel Chabot (R)

Tyler Coulter

Tyson Empey (R)*

Gary Haden (R)

Garrett Klotz (V)

Cedric Montminy

Avery Peterson

Alex Rodriguez

Peter Quenneville

Brennan Saulnier

Joey Sides (V)

Jake Wahlin (R)

DEFENSEMEN (9)

Mark Auk

Brett Beauvais

Shawn Boutin (V)

Brandon Fehd

Kyle Froese (R)

Eric Israel

Griffin Luce (R)

Collin Saccoman (R)

Tanner Salsberry (R)*

GOALTENDERS (1)

Adam Carlson

