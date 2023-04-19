Eugene Takes Game One against the Hops

After a two-week road trip in Washington, the Eugene Emeralds win their first home game of the 2023 season with a four-run third inning.

Jared Dupere started the scoring for the Emeralds during the second inning after hitting a home run over the right-center field wall. In the following inning, Logan Wyatt hit a three-run home run after Wade Meckler hit a sacrifice fly to left field and brought Jimmy Glowenke home to make the score 5-0.

Hillsboro was only able to score in two innings after two infield RBIs in the fourth, and a double in the fifth.

During the bottom of the seventh inning, Aeverson Arteaga hit an RBI groundout to the shortstop, and Damon Dues stole home to cushion the Emeralds' lead. Eugene finished out the night with their eighth run after Grant McCray walked with the bases loaded.

The second game of the series will start at 7:35 p.m. with Nick Sinacola on the mound.

