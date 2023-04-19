Back-and-Forth Battle Goes Wrong Way Late

EVERETT, WA - The Canadians twice rallied to take the lead but couldn't keep up with the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) in a 10-6 loss on a cold and windy Tuesday night at Funko Field.

After the Frogs grabbed an early lead with a lead-off homer in the bottom of the first, Vancouver bounced back for two runs in the second. With two on and two out, Michael Turconi drove one in with an RBI single before Jommer Hernandez did the same to make it 2-1.

Five walks in the bottom of the third - including two with the bases loaded - helped Everett go in front 4-2, but a four-spot from the C's in the fourth kept the pendulum swinging. Josh Kasevich and Turconi walked then Hernandez singled again to load the bases. Alan Roden was hit by a pitch to force home a run and bounce Everett starter Raul Alcantara from the game. Rainer Nunez greeted the new pitcher with a three-RBI double into the left field corner to put the Canadians ahead 6-4.

That proved to be all for the offense. They managed just four more baserunners - three of which reached in the sixth - but failed to score any more runs while the AquaSox cut the lead to one with a run in the bottom of the fourth then took the lead for good with a pair in the sixth. They would add another tally in the seventh and plate two in the eighth for good measure to beat the C's 10-6.

Command was an issue for both pitching staffs on a night when the temperature dipped to five degrees Celsius. They issued a combined 17 walks (11 for Vancouver, six for Everett) and Roden was hit by Alcantara in consecutive plate appearances. 11 walks is the second most the C's have handed out in a game this year.

Turconi and Hernandez - the eight and nine hitters, respectively - carried the offense with two hits, a walk and an RBI apiece. Kasevich and Gabby Martinez both reached twice, the former with two walks and the latter with a free pass and an infield single.

The series continues tomorrow night. Right-hander Chad Dallas returns to the bump for the Canadians after a career-high 11 strikeouts in five innings last week; he'll be opposed by Everett's Bernie Martinez. First pitch from Funko Field is set for 6:05 p.m. and coverage is available via CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB app and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

