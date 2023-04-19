Jonatan Clase Powers AquaSox to 10-6 Win

EVERETT, WA: It was the Jonatan Clase show on Monday as the AquaSox began a six-game homestand against the Vancouver Canadians.

The Frogs came in with a 3-5 record while Vancouver came in at 4-1. Both teams were riding modest winning streaks with Everett having won two in a row and the Canadians having won three in a row.

Raul Alcantara got the ball for the AquaSox, coming off his first start of the season against Hillsboro on April 12 where he pitched four innings and allowed one earned run. He was up against Michael Dominguez who was making his season debut for the Canadians. The contest was a rehab assignment for Dylan Moore, who is on the road back to the Mariners after nursing a left oblique injury.

The game started with a bang for Everett. Jonatan Clase hit a leadoff bomb over the right field wall at 98 miles per hour. It was the first home run of the year for the highly touted Mariner prospect. Unfortunately for Everett, they could not score any more despite loading the bases with only one out in the inning.

The Canadians immediately responded, scoring two in the top of the second inning on Michael Turconi and Jommer Hernandez RBI singles. The score was 2-1 in favor of Vancouver.

In the bottom of the third, the AquaSox evened the score on a wild pitch from Michael Dominguez that allowed Jonatan Clase to scurry home from third. After that, the inning turned into a walk fest. Hogan Windish took a walk with the bases loaded that made the score 3-2 and chased Dominguez from the game for Vancouver. Despite walking Ben Ramirez to bring in a run, Naswell Paulino did a nice job of limiting the damage after taking over in a bases-loaded, one-out situation. It was 4-2, Frogs out in front.

Unfortunately for Everett they also struggled to find the strike zone in the top of the fourth. Raul Alcantara walked two and hit a batter, then gave up a single up the middle, bringing Vancouver back within one run at 4-3. Alcantara's night ended after 3.2 innings. Kelvin Nunez took over and was welcomed with a three RBI double from Rainer Nunez that put Vancouver up 6-4.

Jonatan Clase continued to be a one man run machine on Tuesday night. He hit his second home run of the game in the bottom of the fifth to make it a 6-5 game.

Clase's heroics would continue in the bottom of the sixth when he stole both second and third base to put himself in scoring position before Harry Ford knocked him in with a clutch RBI double, tying the game at 6. Ford would continue to make an impact as he came home on a bad throw to first from the Vancouver shortstop John Kasevich. It was 7-6 Everett.

Funko Field would see some late-night pyrotechnics when Ben Ramirez and Tyler Locklear each hit home runs in the seventh and the eighth. Ramirez hit a solo shot while Locklear home run rounded out the scoring for the Frogs. Everett took the 10-6 lead into the ninth, and it held up as Kyle Hill would strike out all three batters he faced.

The AquaSox advance to 4-5 and the Canadians fall to 4-2. These two teams meet again on Wednesday with Bernie Martinez getting the start for the AquaSox. First pitch is 6:05 PM. This will be the second start of the season for Martinez, who did not allow a run back on April 13th against the Hillsboro Hops but did not figure in the decision., 2023

