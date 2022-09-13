Eugene Emeralds Win Game 1 in Dominating Fashion

Tuesday, September 13 is the last night to catch the Emeralds at PK Park in the 2022 season as they take on the Vancouver Canadians for Game 2 of the best-of-five championship series with first pitch scheduled for 7:35pm. After Monday's 10-3 Game 1 victory, the Emeralds are two wins away from repeating as Northwest League champions.

The Emeralds are inviting fans out for one final 2022 promotion, Thirsty Tuesday means $6 tickets and $6 beers. Tickets are available at EmeraldsBaseball.com (milb.com/eugene).

Last night, the Ems fell behind when Dasan Brown led off the game for Vancouver with a homer to straight away center field, but the Emeralds answered in their half of the first. They loaded the bases for Andy Thomas who knocked out Eugene's 12th Grand Slam of the season. Marco Luciano added a two-run double in the 2nd to make it 6-1. Right-hander Carson Seymour completed 5.2 innings with eight strike outs to earn the victory as Eugene went on to win 10-3.

After Tuesday night's home finale, the series will shift to Vancouver for Game 3 on Friday, September 16 at 7:05pm. If necessary, Game 4 would be played Saturday night at 7:05pm and a potential deciding Game 5 would be on Sunday, September 18 at 1:05pm.

After snapping a 41-year championship drought in 2016, the Emeralds are seeking a fourth title to Sportstown in the past six seasons. The entire series will be broadcast on MiLB.tv with audio available through the MiLB First Pitch app and locally on 95.3FM (KUJZ).

