Ems Flex, Hand C's NWLCS Game One Defeat

EUGENE, OR - The Canadians were pummeled into submission by the Eugene Emeralds (Giants) in Game 1 of the Northwest League Championship Series Monday night, a 10-3 rout in which they looked overmatched against the best team in the league from the regular season.

Dasan Brown got the C's off to a great start. The Oakville, ON native hit a lead-off homer on the sixth pitch of the game to put Vancouver in front 1-0, though they would strand two men on base in the inning after a hit by pitch and a single.

Eugene had the most potent offense in the circuit from April 8 to September 11 and they did not miss a beat in their first playoff game; the Ems used two hits and a walk to load the bases in the bottom of the first before Andy Thomas gave them the lead for good with a one-out grand slam. They scored two unearned runs on a two-out, two-RBI double from top Giants prospect Marco Luciano in the second to lead 6-1 after two.

Brown started the third with another solo shot, his first multi-homer game of his pro career. Surrey's Damiano Palmegiani also hit a solo homer in the seventh, though that was after Eugene scored four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks in the sixth as the C's went quietly the rest of the way to lose 10-3.

Devereaux Harrison and Garrett Farmer were the only C's pitchers to not allow a run; they combined on two scoreless innings between the seventh and eighth to keep the Ems from adding on. #9 Blue Jays prospect Gabby Martinez joined Brown as the only Canadians hitters to record multiple hits; he had two singles.

Game two of the Northwest League Championship Series is set for Tuesday night at PK Park with Game 3 scheduled for Friday evening at The Nat. First pitch tomorrow is set for 7:35 p.m. and coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

