Emeralds Take Game One of the Playoffs

After scoring 10 runs on 11 hits, Eugene beats Vancouver 10-3 to take game one of the playoffs.

Carson Seymour was handed the ball to start the playoffs at PK Park. He was given the win after allowing six hits, two runs, walked two, and struck out eight in his five-inning performance.

The Canadians struck first when Dasan Brown hit a home run over the center field wall.

The Emeralds responded with Andy Thomas' grand slam to right field to take a 4-1 lead.

In the next inning, Marco Luciano hit a double on a line drive to left field and brought in two more runners.

Brown put the Canadians on his back after he added their second run on the board by hitting a ball over the scoreboard in left field.

In the sixth inning, Damon Dues, who was just brought up from San Jose, hit his first home run to right-center field. A few batters later, Luis Matos doubled on a fly ball to center field and brought in two more runners to make the score 9-2.

To end the inning, Hunter Bishop reached first base on a throwing error by Vancouver's shortstop, Alex De Jesus, which brought in their last run of the game.

Vancouver sketched in one more run before the night ended. Damiano Palmergiani hit a home run over the left-field wall to make the final score 10-3.

The Emeralds will look to take a 2-0 series lead, tomorrow, Sept. 13., for the final game at PK Park this season. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:35 p.m. PT, and gates will open an hour earlier. The game will be available to stream on MiLB.TV.

