ESPN to Feature Wood Ducks on MiLB Promo of the Week

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks will be featured on ESPNs Minor League Promo of the Week, June 1, the network has announced. SportsCenter anchors will wear Kinston Collard Greens jerseys on set, for their weekly segment which will air at approximately 8:45 a.m. or 9:45 a.m. on Saturday.

The Wood Ducks Farm Appreciation weekend will take place June 6-9 at Grainger Stadium, where the squad will play as the Kinston Collard Greens for their first three games against the Frederick Keys, to honor the agricultural roots of Eastern North Carolina.

Friday, June 7, the Wood Ducks will host Skullies and Kaci Creole food trucks at Grainger Stadium, and a member of the Chef and Farmer team will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, with gates opening at 6 p.m.. Then on Saturday, June 8, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Collard Greens bucket hat giveaway, presented by The Boiler Room Oyster Bar. Additionally, the Wood Ducks will be hosting a farmers market Saturday featuring local produce vendors, when gates open at 4 p.m.

Sunday, the Wood Ducks will close out the series against the Keys at 1 p.m. when they play as the Patos Joyuyos. Complete information on the Wood Ducks alternate identities this season can be found here.

For tickets and more information visit wooducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172.

