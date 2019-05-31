Frederick Sweeps Doubleheader

FREDERICK, MD. - Two great pitching performances lifted the Frederick Keys (27-25) to a double-header sweep against the Lynchburg Hillcats (26-26) on Friday night at Nymeo Field. The Keys took game one 5-1 behind a strong start from DL Hall while David Lebron and Luis Perez combined for a 3-0 shutout victory in game two. Keys pitching held Lynchburg 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position as the Hillcats left 18 combined runners on base. It is the second time this season Frederick has swept a double-header. The Keys are now in sole position of second place in the CL Northern Division.

In game one, Willy Yahn gave the Keys a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out, RBI single. Sean Miller led off the second inning with a base hit, was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Cole Billingsley's RBI double to make it 2-0.

The Hillcats worked a pair of base hits against Hall in the third inning, and after recording the second out, Hall struggled to find his command. He walked the next two batters, including Nolan Jones with the bases loaded to tie the game 1-1. Oscar Gonzalez lined out to right field to end the frame.

Hall (2-2) was solid otherwise. He struck out the first four batters he faced and totaled six strikeouts in five innings while allowing a pair of hits and three walks.

J.C. Escarra immediately responded in the home half of the third inning, blasting a solo home run to give Frederick a 3-1 lead. With a man on in the sixth, Zach Jarrett powered one to center field for his fourth home run of the season, cushioning the lead to 5-1.

Diogenes Almengo (S, 6) ran into trouble in the seventh inning, loading the bases on a pair of walks and a hit batsman, but he induced a groundout to end the game.

Frederick started game two in similar fashion as Jomar Reyes slugged a home run in the first inning to give the Keys a 1-0 lead. The Keys put runners in scoring position in the second and third innings but were unable to score them.

Lynchburg had chances in the first and second frames but culminated with an opportunity in the third inning. Wilbis Santiago hit a double with one-out, Jones followed with a walk and then Gonzalez hit a single to load the bases for Trenton Brooks. On the first pitch of the at bat, Brooks hit a soft line drive up the middle that looked destined to score runs, but Yahn saved the day with a full-extension, diving catch to record the second out. David Lebron then induced a groundball to end the inning.

Lebron pitched through trouble throughout the game. He allowed a base runner each inning and gave up five hits but did not allow a run in four innings while striking out four.

In the fourth inning, Jean Carrillo and Ryan Ripken tallied two singles to lead off the frame and the Keys kept the line moving, drawing three-straight walks against Hillcats starter Zach Draper.

Draper (0-1) walked in a pair of runs to give Frederick a 3-0 lead and was pulled in the fourth inning without recording an out. He allowed three runs on six hits and walked five batters in his Carolina League debut.

Luis Perez (3-1) was lights out in relief, allowing just two hits and a walk over three scoreless innings.

