Erie SeaWolves vs. Reading Fightin Phils - Game Information

ERIE SEAWOLVES (32-20, 1ST PLACE SW DIVISION, 1.0 GA) VS. READING FIGHTIN PHILS (20-32, 4TH PLACE NE DIVISION, 13.5 GB)

RHP BRAD BASS (1-2, 4.05 ERA) VS. RHP FRANCISCO MORALES (0-7, 9.95 ERA)

SATURDAY, JULY 3 | UPMC PARK | 7:05 P.M.

GAME #53 | HOME GAME #29 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

SUNDAY, JULY 4 VS. READING - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

LHP Joey Wentz (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. LHP Josh Hendrickson (3-0, 2.70 ERA)

MONDAY - OFF DAY

TUESDAY, JULY 6 AT SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M - TD BANK BALLPARK

TBD VS. TBD

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7 AT SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - TD BANK BALLPARK

TBD VS. TBD

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves lost a close game to the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday night at UPMC Park. After a rain shower forced a delayed start, Erie only collected four hits in the seven inning contest and lost 2-1. Erie continued their trend of early scoring by plating a run in the second inning, but only managed four hits in the game. A.J. Ladwig spun five innings and only allowed one run, but Joe Navilhon allowed a go-ahead solo home run to Jorge Bonifacio on the first pitch he threw. It was the first game since June 13 that Erie did not have a player record a multi-hit game.

