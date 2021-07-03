Erie SeaWolves vs. Reading Fightin Phils - Game Information
July 3, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (32-20, 1ST PLACE SW DIVISION, 1.0 GA) VS. READING FIGHTIN PHILS (20-32, 4TH PLACE NE DIVISION, 13.5 GB)
RHP BRAD BASS (1-2, 4.05 ERA) VS. RHP FRANCISCO MORALES (0-7, 9.95 ERA)
SATURDAY, JULY 3 | UPMC PARK | 7:05 P.M.
GAME #53 | HOME GAME #29 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV
UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS
SUNDAY, JULY 4 VS. READING - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK
LHP Joey Wentz (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. LHP Josh Hendrickson (3-0, 2.70 ERA)
MONDAY - OFF DAY
TUESDAY, JULY 6 AT SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M - TD BANK BALLPARK
TBD VS. TBD
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7 AT SOMERSET - 7:05 P.M. - TD BANK BALLPARK
TBD VS. TBD
LAST GAME
The SeaWolves lost a close game to the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday night at UPMC Park. After a rain shower forced a delayed start, Erie only collected four hits in the seven inning contest and lost 2-1. Erie continued their trend of early scoring by plating a run in the second inning, but only managed four hits in the game. A.J. Ladwig spun five innings and only allowed one run, but Joe Navilhon allowed a go-ahead solo home run to Jorge Bonifacio on the first pitch he threw. It was the first game since June 13 that Erie did not have a player record a multi-hit game.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 3, 2021
- Fisher Cats Win Rain-Shortened Game 1, 3-0; Game 2 Postponed - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Reading Fightin Phils - Game Information - Erie SeaWolves
- SeaWolves Issue Fan Parking Advisory for July 4 Weekend - Erie SeaWolves
- JMU Softball Star Odicci Alexander to Throw First Pitch at the Diamond on Sunday - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- July 3, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Erie SeaWolves Stories
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Reading Fightin Phils - Game Information
- SeaWolves Issue Fan Parking Advisory for July 4 Weekend
- Ladwig Gives Erie Five Strong Innings
- Rain Storm, R-Phils No Match for First Place SeaWolves
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Reading Fightin Phils - Game Information