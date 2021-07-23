Erie SeaWolves vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies - Game Information

ERIE SEAWOLVES (38-31, 3.0 GB SW Division, T-4th) AT BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES (26-40, 16.0 GB NE Division, 5th)

LHP Joey Wentz (0-2, 4.42 ERA) VS. RHP Adam Oller (4-3, 5.12 ERA)

FRIDAY, juLY 23 / 7:05 PM / MIRABITO STADIUM

GAME #70 / ROAD GAME #34 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

SATURDAY, juLY 24 AT BINGHAMTON, 6:35 PM - MIRABITO STADIUM

RHP CHANCE KIRBY(3-1, 4.81 ERA) vs. RHP Cole Gordon (0-3, 4.88 ERA)

SUNDAY, juLY 25 AT BINGHAMTON, 1:05 PM - MIRABITO STADIUM

RHP Elvin Rodriguez (3-2, 5.36 ERA) vs. RHP Oscar De La Cruz (1-3, 6.42 ERA)

TUESDAY, juLY 27 VS. AKRON, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK

TBA vs. TBA

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves dropped their second straight contest to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday night. While Erie got an early home run from Spencer Torkelson, Binghamton scored five runs on long balls of their own to push ahead. Erie made a late charge at the deficit with two runs scored after the seventh inning, but still fell 6-4. Torkeslon once again opened the scoring for Erie when he launched his ninth home run of the season to left-center field in the third inning, scoring a pair of runs. Binghamton responded with a solo home run of their own, and a grand slam by David Rodriguez in the fifth inning lead to Erie's 6-4 loss. A.J. Ladwig took the loss for Erie by allowing both home runs, but still matched season-high marks in the start with eight strikeouts and 5.2 innings of work.

