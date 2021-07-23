Reading's Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short to New Hampshire

The Reading Fightin Phils dropped Friday nights game 5-1 to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Reading rallied in the bottom of the ninth Tyler Carr and James McArthur had excellent relief innings to shut down the Fisher Cats.

Reading had just three hits in the ball game before the ninth. Arquimedes Gamboa reached on a double and a single. Matt Kroon, getting his first Double-A start since May 11th, also had a double to his name.

Grenny Cumana had a base hit to start off the ninth. Back-to-back walks from Rodolfo Duran and Colby Fitch loaded the bases. Luke Miller's RBI single plated Reading's first run of the game. Then, Matt Kroon walked in Duran to make it 5-2. Gamboa reached on a fielder's choice that sent Fitch home, but Miller was able to score as well on a throwing error by the second baseman. The game ended there, as Reading trailed by just a run.

Adam Leverett started the game for Reading throwing four plus innings of work, allowing seven hits and five earned runs. He left the top of the fifth with a runner on second and no outs, but handed the ball over to Carr to finish the job. Carr got all three outs successively to strand the runner. McArthur pitched a clean three, letting up just one base on balls.

