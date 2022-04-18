Erie SeaWolves, UPMC Extend Naming Rights Agreement

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, and UPMC announce today an extension of their naming rights partnership of UPMC Park until 2030.

In 2016, the SeaWolves and UPMC began their naming rights partnership of the downtown ballpark. Since that time, UPMC Park underwent over $20 million in renovations, transforming it into a first-class Double-A facility for both SeaWolves fans and SeaWolves players. Key renovations include a new playing surface, expanded clubhouse and player development amenities, new scoreboards, a year-round Team Store, updated suites, and new hospitality spaces including the Stadium Club.

As a part of the continued relationship, UPMC, UPMC Health Plan and UPMC Hamot brands, will be prominently displayed inside the ballpark with recognition on the scoreboard, home plate backstop, and playing turf behind home plate. In addition, the ballpark name will continue to be featured in the team's communications, marketing and promotional efforts.

"We are thrilled to continue this extremely successful partnership with UPMC, a leading name in healthcare, and believe this extension shows the continued investment of UPMC in the Erie market," SeaWolves Owner and CEO Fernando Aguirre said. "A strong naming rights partner is one of the most critical aspects of operating a Minor League Baseball team. We are very proud to be associated with the premier Pennsylvania-based health care organization that offers great expertise in the health and well-being of professional athletes."

"We are excited about continuing our partnership with the SeaWolves and doing our part to ensure Minor League Baseball has a presence in Erie for at least nine more years," David Gibbons, market president, UPMC in Northwest Pa. and New York said. "Our relationship with the organization has been mutually beneficial as we work together to support the Erie community. The SeaWolves have been exceptional partners, including Greg Coleman (President, Erie SeaWolves) and Fernando, and we look forward to working together for years to come."

A $24 billion health care provider and insurer, Pittsburgh-based UPMC is inventing new models of patient-centered, cost-effective, accountable care. The largest nongovernmental employer in Pennsylvania, UPMC integrates 92,000 employees, 40 hospitals, 800 doctors' offices and outpatient sites, and a 4.1 million-member Insurance Services Division, the largest medical insurer in western Pennsylvania. In the most recent fiscal year, UPMC contributed $1.7 billion in benefits to its communities, including more care to the region's most vulnerable citizens than any other health care institution, and paid more than $900 million in federal, state, and local taxes. Working in close collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, UPMC shares its clinical, managerial, and technological skills worldwide through its innovation and commercialization arm, UPMC Enterprises, and through UPMC International. U.S. News consistently ranks UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside among the nation's best hospitals in many specialties and ranks UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on its Honor Roll of America's Best Children's Hospitals.

While this is UPMC's first stadium naming rights deal in professional baseball, UPMC is no stranger to sports partnerships. UPMC Sports Medicine serves as the official sports medicine provider of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins. The UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex is a regional destination for athletes of every age and serves as the training center for the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins. The UPMC Rooney Sports Complex is one of the leading sports medicine centers in the United States and serves as the practice and training facilities of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"We would like to congratulate the SeaWolves and UPMC," Casey Wells, Erie Events Executive Director said. "This announcement only strengthens the continued relationship of two valuable community assets. Erie Events is extremely pleased this affiliation will continue and solidify both organizations commitment to our community."

The SeaWolves return to UPMC Park on Tuesday, April 19 as they host the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 12:35 p.m. For tickets and hospitality, visit SeaWolves.com or call 814-456-1300.

