Roby Named Eastern League Player of the Week

April 18, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Flying Squirrels third baseman Sean Roby has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week for April 11-17, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday.

For the week, Roby hit .467 (7-for-15) and led the league with five homers and nine RBIs while adding five walks in five games. Richmond won four times in the six-game series against Altoona at The Diamond.

Roby went 3-for-5 and homered twice in Wednesday's win, collecting three RBIs. He added a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning in a 5-4 win on Thursday night. He returned to the lineup on Saturday and added three more hits, including two homers, and drove in four runs in the Flying Squirrels' 8-4, come-from-behind win.

For the season, Roby is leading the Eastern League in home runs (6), OPS (1.486) and total bases (28). He is also ranked ninth in batting average (.357), tied for second in RBIs (11), fourth in on-base percentage (.486), tied for first in slugging percentage (1.000), tied for seventh in hits (10), tied for second in extra-base hits (6) and third in runs scored (9). He is also tied for second in the minors in homers and slugging percentage and fifth in OPS.

Roby was a 12th-round draft selection by the San Francisco Giants in 2018 out of Arizona Western College. The 23-year-old is in his first season at the Double-A level after finishing 2021 tied for third in the Giants organization with 19 homers while playing for High-A Eugene.

After a six-game series in Erie this week, the Flying Squirrels return home for a 12-game homestand at The Diamond from April 26-May 8. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.