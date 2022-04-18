Max Castillo Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

Manchester, N.H. - Right-handed pitcher Max Castillo of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. The 22-year-old had two scoreless starts against the Hartford Yard Goats at Delta Dental Stadium and allowed just one hit.

Castillo started the home opener last Tuesday, tossing four hitless innings with seven strikeouts in the Fisher Cats 11-4 victory. He followed that performance by fanning eight Yard Goats in five innings to earn his first win of the season in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader. A one-out double in the third was the only hit Castillo allowed in his pair of outings.

The Venezuela native signed with the Blue Jays as an international free agent in 2015. Castillo pitched in 21 games with the Fisher Cats last season and led all Double-A pitchers with 11 wins. This is the second time he has won a weekly award in his career, after being named the Appalachian League Pitcher of the Week on July 30, 2017.

The Fisher Cats head on the road to play the Altoona Curve this week starting with a 6 p.m. game Tuesday. The Fisher Cats return home to Delta Dental Stadium to play the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies affiliate) Tuesday, April 26 - Sunday, May 1. Tickets for the six-game homestand can be found at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, over the phone at (603) 641-2005, or in-person at the Fisher Cats box office at 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

