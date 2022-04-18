Somerset Patriots to Honor Veterans at May 22 Game

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will honor Veterans at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday, May 22. There will be a pre-game program beginning at 12:00 p.m., with gates opening at 11:30 a.m. for the 1:05 p.m. game against the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies).

The 19th Annual Veterans of America Day, in conjunction with MiLB's Armed Forces Weekend, is designed to thank the men and women that served in the United States Armed Forces.

Veterans will receive complimentary tickets to the game with discounted $5.00 upper box tickets for their guests. Free Veterans tickets are available at the box office of the ballpark or by calling (908) 252-0700. The discounted $5.00 tickets are available online by using promo code: vet at the time of purchase.

"The Veterans of America game is always one of the highlights of the season for us," said Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "We are the Patriots in honor of these brave individuals that put their lives on the line to protect the freedoms we enjoy every day. They don't ask for the recognition, but always deserve our thanks for the sacrifices they make on our country's behalf."

The pre-game ceremony will feature guest of honor Captain David I. Drummond. Captain Drummond is a Vietnam Veteran who had his B52 bomber shot down in December of 1972 and was a POW held at Hanoi Hilton and Zoo Prison. He is the recipient of the Bronze Star, two Distinguished Flying Cross Medals, two Purple Hearts, four Air Medals, POW Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, the RVN Campaign Medal with 1960 Device, and the National Defense Service Medal.

There will be a Veterans march to start the ceremonies led by the color guard from Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 233, a reenactment of the flag raising at Iwo Jima, and a rifle squad from MCL Basilone Attachment.

Veterans of America Day will feature a flyover by World War II planes over the ballpark, special performances and presentations, as well as on-site tables to provide Veterans and their families with important information available to them.

The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a t-shirt courtesy of Flemington Department Store. The Patriots players and coaches will be wearing special themed camouflage jerseys that will be donated to Veterans organizations. The team will also host a 50/50 at the game to benefit Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 233.

