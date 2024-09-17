Erie One-Hits Akron in Key Game One Win

September 17, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (1-0) combined to throw a one-hit shutout in a 3-0 win to take a series advantage over Akron (0-1) in the Southwest Division Series.

Erie got off to a quick start when Gage Workman blasted a solo homer against Akron starter Austin Peterson with two out in the first inning.

That run was all Erie starter Austin Bergner needed. Bergner tossed six no-hit innings, allowing just two walks. He struck out nine RubberDucks, tying Reese Olson for the franchise record for strikeouts in a playoff start.

Matt Seelinger struck out a pair in a perfect seventh for Erie.

In the eight, the SeaWolves put two runners on base with two out when reliever Alaska Abney hit Brady Allen and walked Carlos Mendoza. Bradley Hanner relieved Abney and surrendered a two-run, two-out double to Austin Murr, which extended Erie's lead to 3-0.

Seelinger returned for the eighth, when he walked Joe Lampe to begin the inning and allowed an infield single to Milan Tolentino. Tolentino's single was Akron's first hit of the game. Seelinger coaxed a double play grounder from Dayan Frias and an inning-ending grounder from Aaron Bracho.

Bergner (1-0) earned the win over Peterson (0-1). Tyler Owens threw a perfect ninth inning to lock down the save.

Erie can move onto the Eastern League Championship Series with a win on Thursday at UPMC Park. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. with Carlos Peña facing Parker Messick.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.