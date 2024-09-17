Dees Deals, Jones Jacks Somerset to Game One ELDS Win

Somerset Patriots pitcher Eric Reyzelman

The Somerset Patriots took Game One of the 2024 Eastern League Division series over the Hartford Yard Goats with a thrilling late-inning 3-2 victory.

With the win in one game of the best of three series, Somerset can now clinch an Eastern League Championship Series berth by winning either of the two potential remaining games in Hartford on September 19 or 20.

Every Patriot batter reached base in the contest. Somerset has allowed 2 total ER over its last four games spanning 36 IP (0.50 ERA).

RHP Bailey Dees (6.2 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 9 K) chucked 6.2 IP, allowing only 2 R with 9 K. Dees struck out 9+ for the fifth time this season. Over his last five starts, Dees is 3-0 with a 1.53 ERA over 29.1 IP with 38 K. In two career postseason outings for Somerset, Dees has allowed 2 ER in 7.2 IP (2.35 ERA) with 9 K and 4 H dating back to last season's ELDS. Dees has allowed 2 ER or less in five consecutive starts.

RHP Eric Reyzelman (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 K) retired the side in the 9th inning on three strikeouts to pick up his 6th total save with Somerset this season. Reyzelman has not allowed a run over his last 11 outings spanning 11.2 IP with 19 K and opponents' batting .078.

CF Spencer Jones (3-for-5, HR, RBI, R, SB) launched a solo homer in the 3rd inning as part of a three-hit night to put Somerset on the board and tie the ballgame at one. Jones' homer left the bat at 115 MPH, and traveled 453 ft, his farthest and hardest hit ball of the season. Jones extended his on-base streak to nine games, over which he's 12-for-34 (.352) with 3 HR, 5 RBI, and 7 R. Tuesday marked Jones' team leading 37th multi-hit game of the season and his 9th 3+ hit contest. The Yankees No. 2 prospect has homered back-to-back games dating back to Sunday. Jones has hit safely in six of his last seven contests.

SS Alexander Vargas (2-for-3, RBI) legged out a go-ahead RBI infield single in the 8th inning to give Somerset a 3-2 lead. Tuesday marked Vargas' 15th total multi-hit game with Somerset this season. In seven career playoff games, including five with High-A Hudson Valley in 2023 and one with rookie-level Pulaski in 2019, Vargas is 5-for-20 (.250) with 4 RBI and 2 BB. In total vs. Hartford this season, Vargas is batting .274 with 6 RBI and 6 R. Vargas has five multi-hit games over 15 total September contests.

