Akron Falls 3-0 in Game One

September 17, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Erie SeaWolves take a 1-0 playoff series lead after outdueling the Akron RubberDucks 3-0 in the Eastern League Division Series opener on Tuesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Gage Workman gave Erie the quick start with a two-out solo home run to the Modelo Tiki Terrace in the top of the first to make it 1-0 SeaWolves

Mound Presence

Austin Peterson rebounded quickly after the early home run to keep the SeaWolves off the board the rest of the way. The right-hander worked 5.2 innings for the RubberDucks allowing the one run and five hits while striking out three. Zane Morehouse followed with a perfect inning and a third and two strikeouts. Alaska Abney allowed two runs over two-thirds of an inning. Bradley Hanner got a popout to end the eighth. Magnus Ellerts worked a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron's lone hit came in the eighth. Joe Lampe opened the inning with a walk before Milan Tolentino reached on an infield single to put runners at first and second. Erie was able to escape the jam with a double play and a ground out to end the threat.

Notebook

Kody Huff and Yordys Valdes each worked walks as the first two Akron baserunners to reach...Peterson did not walk a batter in five of his 14 Double-A starts ...Game Time: 2:23...Attendance: 3,411.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will travel to Erie for game two of the Eastern League Division series on Thursday, September 19 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Parker Messick (4-1, 2.06 ERA) will get the ball in game two against Erie lefty Carlos Pena (8-6, 3.49 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.