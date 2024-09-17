Reading Fightin Phils Achieve Second Highest Attendance in Double-A Baseball

September 17, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, proud Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, welcomed 414,262 fans to FirstEnergy Stadium in 2024. Reading's attendance ranked as both the second-best total, and second-best average attendance in all of Double-A (30 teams). Out of 120 total full-season affiliated minor league teams, Reading finished ranked 16th in total attendance and also 16th in average attendance.

Additionally, Reading's 2024 attendance of 414,262 was the highest season-long Reading total since 2016. Reading welcomed an average of 6,277 fans to games this year, which was the highest Reading average attendance since the 2013 season.

Reading finished the 2024 season with the second-highest total and average attendances in the Eastern League, trailing only the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Reading also drew 28,784 more fans to the ballpark in 2024 than last season. The 2024 average attendance surpasses last season's mark by 347 fans per game.

Since the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Fightin Phils have posted steady increases in season-long attendance each season. 2024 marks the fourth-straight season with an increase in total and average attendance. Surpassing 400,000 fans in 2024 brings the Fightin Phils attendance back to pre-COVID numbers.

Nine of the 66 openings this season saw over 8,000 fans attend games at FirstEnergy Stadium. Additionally, 28 games this year saw over 7,000 fans come to America's Classic Ballpark. The five most-attended games in 2024 were:

June 7, 2024, vs Harrisburg: 8,805 (Fiesta Friday and Postgame Fireworks)

June 9, 2024, vs Harrisburg: 8,691 (Johan Rojas Bobblehead and Sunday Family Funday)

June 16, 2024, vs Portland: 8,550 (Father's Day Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway)

April 9, 2024, vs Portland: 8,510 (Opening Night and Bryson Stott Bobblehead Giveaway)

June 13, 2024, vs Portland: 8,487 (Night One of Brandon Marsh Rehab Assignment)

Additionally, the week of June 11-16, against the Portland Sea Dogs, saw Reading post a weekly attendance of 45,601 fans. That was the organizations largest weekly crowd in five seasons. That was a mark that also led all of Double-A for the week. That week also had Brandon Marsh's rehab assignment on Thursday June 13 and Friday June 14, which saw a total of 16,444 fans (8,222 average) for the two nights to catch Marsh and the Fightin Phils. That week was a highlight for what was an incredible season of fan support in Baseballtown.

"We cannot thank our fans enough for their incredible support during the 2024 season," said Reading Fightin Phils General Manager Scott Hunsicker. "It was a fun season, as we welcomed families of fans to America's Classic Ballpark, FirstEnergy Stadium. We are also incredibly grateful to our many advertising partners, as they make so much of this possible, through their underwriting of the many fireworks shows, give-away items, musical acts, and other entertainment we are able to provide, on top of the great Phillies Double-A baseball. We cannot wait to welcome fans back to America's Classic Ballpark in 2025. Planning for next season has already begun and fans can secure their spots at games for next season now, with a group outing or ticket plan."

2025 promises to be an exciting season at America's Classic Ballpark. On the field, the Fightin Phils will trot out a team that is likely to be filled with many exciting prospects, including top prospect Aidan Miller and No. 3 Prospect Justin Crawford. Off the field, the Fightin Phils staff is hard at work building another exciting promotional schedule for the 2025 season. More details on 2025 promos will be shared with fans this winter.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2025 season against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 4, 2025. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 17, 2024

Reading Fightin Phils Achieve Second Highest Attendance in Double-A Baseball - Reading Fightin Phils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.