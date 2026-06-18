Episode 5: Frenemies
Published on June 18, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Orlando Storm YouTube Video
A flurry of quarterback trades changes the competitive landscape of the UFL. St. Louis' Ricky Proehl takes on former Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht and the undefeated Orlando Storm in a critical midseason matchup. Friends become foes with the UFL playoffs on the horizon. #ufl
Disruptor billionaire entrepreneur Mike Repole has taken control of the UFL. His vision to reignite spring football is ambitious to say the least, especially for an underdog league that has historically failed. New teams, new stadiums, new rules, and new known coaches have changed the game. Three new franchises join an eight team league loaded with pro football talent and experience. But the UFL is a league like no other, with every team operating under one roof at UFL headquarters. Opposing teams fly together to games held in their respective cities across America. In the UFL, the line between friend and foe blurs quickly over the course of a do or die season where everyone's dreams are on the line.
United Football League Stories from June 18, 2026
- Columbus Aviators OL Chris Glaser Signs with Dallas Cowboys - Columbus Aviators
- Houston Gamblers Tackle Gottlieb Ayedze Signs with Miami Dolphins - Houston Gamblers
- United Bowl MVP and Louisville Kings Running Back Ian Wheeler Signs with Buffalo Bills - Louisville Kings
- Houston Gamblers Cornerback Ameer Speed Signs with Dallas Cowboys - Houston Gamblers
- Dallas Renegades Wide Receiver Denzel Mims Signs with Dallas Cowboys - Dallas Renegades
- Inside the UFL - Inside the United Bowl - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Inside the UFL - Inside the United Bowl - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Inside the UFL - Inside the United Bowl - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
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