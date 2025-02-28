Episode 5: Blockbuster Trades Reaction + Rush Star Zach Manns on Facing Bandits
February 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock YouTube Video
Maki Jenner and Cooper Perkins break down the Big Toronto Rock trades ahead of the Trade Deadline. Saskatchewan Rush star Zach Manns looks ahead to their biggest game of the season versus the Buffalo Bandits.
Check out the Toronto Rock Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from February 28, 2025
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Doug Jamieson Is Heating up at the Right Time - Albany FireWolves
- Comparing the Otherworldly Exploits of Lyle Thompson and Jeff Teat - Georgia Swarm
- Game Prep: Black Bears vs. Swarm - Ottawa Black Bears
- Bandits Travel to Saskatchewan on Saturday for No. 1 vs. No. 2 NLL Matchup - Buffalo Bandits
- Philadelphia Wings to Host "An Emo Evening, Vol. III" with Special Guests the Early November - Philadelphia Wings
- Game Preview - Halifax at Las Vegas - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Wings acquire several key assets leading up to the trade deadline - Philadelphia Wings
- Knighthawks, FireWolves Clash in Intrastate Showdown - Rochester Knighthawks
- Albany FireWolves Visit Rochester Knighthawks for Key Matchup - Albany FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.