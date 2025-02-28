Episode 5: Blockbuster Trades Reaction + Rush Star Zach Manns on Facing Bandits

February 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock YouTube Video







Maki Jenner and Cooper Perkins break down the Big Toronto Rock trades ahead of the Trade Deadline. Saskatchewan Rush star Zach Manns looks ahead to their biggest game of the season versus the Buffalo Bandits.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.