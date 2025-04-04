Episode 15: Vancouver's Christian Del Bianco + Week 19 Preview

April 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video







Vancouver's star goalie Christian Del Bianco joins the show to discuss the Warrior's recent win streak; Maki and Coop look ahead to Week 19 as major playoff implications loom.

