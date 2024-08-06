ENMAX Pre-Season Tickets Now Available

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Tuesday that individual tickets for the 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season schedule are now available for purchase in person at the newly named VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre and online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Tickets for the two home exhibition games will be $10.00 each, plus fees. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Ticket Centre prior to each game as the box office will be open starting at 10:00am on game days.

The Hurricanes will play a four-game pre-season schedule with two games at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Tuesday, September 3rd at 7:00pm against the Medicine Hat Tigers and on Friday, September 13th at 7:00pm against the Calgary Hitmen.

The 'Canes will play a total of four ENMAX exhibition games, including:

Tuesday, September 3rd - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Saturday, September 7th - at Red Deer Rebels - 7:00pm (Peavey Mart Centrium)

Friday, September 13th - vs. Calgary Hitmen - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Sunday, September 15th - at Medicine Hat Tigers - 7:00pm (Co-op Place)

Premium Ticket holders for the 2024-2025 season can receive their pre-season tickets by calling the Ticket Centre at 403- 329-SEAT (7328) to request a mobile ticket or a print at home ticket. Physical tickets can be received by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre or the Yates Memorial Theatre Ticket Centre. Additionally, Premium Ticket holders can request to pick up their ticket for the second game at the same time.

The Hurricanes will open the 2024-2025 regular season on Friday, September 20th when they welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00pm in the Dairy Queen Home Opener.

Season Tickets for the 2024-2025 Hurricanes season are still available, including the new premium season ticket. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

