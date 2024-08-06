Broncos Hire De Paoli

August 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are excited to announce that Gino De Paoli has been named the team's Community Relations Manager and Play-by-Play Broadcaster.

De Paoli, a native of Cayley, AB was the voice of the Medicine Hat Tigers for two seasons, taking over the mic ahead of the 2022-23 season, becoming only the second full-time broadcaster in franchise history. He took over the role after legendary broadcaster Bob Ridley announced his retirement in August 2022.

"Gino brings a lot of experience to this role," said General Manager Chad Leslie. "He is outgoing, energetic and will be an excellent fit in our community."

The 36-year-old, who has a Communications Degree from the University of Calgary, honed his skills at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology before beginning his broadcasting career in Melfort, SK at CK750/CJVR.

His career had stops in Whitecourt and Okotoks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League before joining the Western Hockey League in his latest role.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Broncos organization," said De Paoli. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to grow with the organization on the broadcast and media side, while making an impact in the community."

De Paoli will begin his new role on September 1st.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 6, 2024

Broncos Hire De Paoli - Swift Current Broncos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.