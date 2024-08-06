Americans Hire Nolan Bowker as New Equipment Manager

Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans are pleased to announce that they have hired Nolan Bowker as the team's new equipment manager. He takes over for Aaron Hoffmeyer who accepted a position with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets.

Bowker, from Maple Ridge, British Columbia, has spent the past three seasons working with the University of British Columbia's men's hockey team as their equipment manager.

"Being a Western Canadian guy, when the opportunity came to work in the WHL it was a no brainer," said Bowker. "Having worked alongside players at UBC who played in Tri-City, like Sasha Mutala and Sam Huo, it was nice to pick their brain about the team and the city and confirm that it will be a good fit for me."

Prior to his time at UBC Bowker worked in professional hockey for five seasons. In the 2015-16 season he worked for the ECHL's Allen Americans before two years with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

After one season with the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen he worked the 2019-20 season with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

