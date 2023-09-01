Enjoy Back-To-Back-To-Back Firework Nights this Weekend

It's our final weekend of games of this season! Don't miss out on back-to-back-to-back firework nights to close out the year as the Indians tangle with the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners affiliate) for a spot in the NWL playoffs.

Thursday night's (August 31st) postponed game against the Everett AquaSox will be made up tomorrow, Saturday, September 2nd as part of a doubleheader starting at 4:35 p.m. Game Two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game One. Tickets will be good for both seven (7) inning games. Gates to Avista Stadium open at 3:30 p.m.

Fans who had tickets to Thursday's game can exchange those tickets for one of our remaining home games this season, including tomorrow's doubleheader. Due to limited availability, fans with box seats for Thursday's game can exchange each (1) box seat ticket for (2) reserved bench seat tickets. Please contact the Spokane Indians Ticket Office at (509) 343-6886 or tickets@spokaneindians.com.

Friday, September 1st - Armed Forces Appreciation & Fireworks Night presented by Windermere Real Estate, KHQ, & 103.5 The Game: Help us as we honor the service men and women of our United States Armed Forces, veterans, and support organizations. We will have another great fireworks show immediately following the game courtesy of Windermere Real Estate (weather permitting). First pitch at 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 2nd - Halloween & Fireworks Night Doubleheader presented by Silverwood Theme Park & US Foods: Game one's promotion is Halloween Night & Post-Game Candy Crawl presented Silverwood Theme Park. Wear your favorite costume and celebrate Halloween a little early as Avista Stadium becomes haunted with ghosts, goblins, and more. Kids 12 and under can stick around after the first game for a Spokane Indians Candy Crawl!

Game two will feature fireworks following the final out courtesy of US Foods! Fans can play Coeur d'Alene Casino Baseball

B-I-N-G-O by following along with the action to win great prizes throughout the game. Don't forget to purchase your glow necklaces in the Spokane Indians Team Store.

First pitch of the doubleheader is at 4:35 p.m. Game Two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game One.

Sunday, September 3rd - Season Finale Fireworks & Wildfire Relief Garage Sale presented by AAA Washington, KREM 2, and 93.7 The Mountain: Join us as we celebrate the close of the 2023 regular season with a spectacular post-game fireworks show courtesy of AAA Washington (weather permitting). Bring CASH for our garage sale! We will be selling jerseys, merch, and other treasures from previous seasons with all proceeds benefiting the Innovia Foundation's Wildfire Emergency Relief Fund.

Single game tickets in the Coors Light Caboose are now available for Fireworks Night presented by U.S. Foods on Saturday, September 2nd. Each ticket includes access to an exclusive seating area, including private bar with a wide selection of beverages & snacks, and an all-you-can-enjoy Hall of Fame buffet.

