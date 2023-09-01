Emeralds Walk-off Dust Devils in 10 Innings

September 1, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Eugene Emeralds defeated the Tri City Dust Devils by a final score of 10-9. The Emeralds now have a 3-1 series lead over the Dust Devils and they'll have two opportunities this weekend to clinch a series victory. The Emeralds record is 64-60 on the season and 30-28 in the 2nd half.

Eugene jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the 1st inning. Aeverson Arteaga hit a sacrifice fly out to right field that scored Grant McCray on the play and advanced Carter Howell into 3rd base. During the next at bat the Dust Devils starter Sammy Natera Jr. threw a wild pitch and Howell was able to score on the play to give the Emeralds the 2-0 lead after the 1st inning.

In the bottom of the 2nd inning the Emeralds were able to add onto their lead. Jared Dupere crushed his 11th home run of the season on the first pitch of the at-bat. That brought up Thomas Gavello who then belted out his 1st home run this season as an Emerald for back-to-back home runs in the 2nd. The Emeralds possessed the 4-0 lead after 2 innings and it looked like they were going to be in line to cruise to a victory.

In the top of the 3rd inning the Dust Devils were able to strike back. The bases were loaded for Gustavo Campero in the box. He was battling during his at-bat, and there were double digit pitches thrown as he kept fouling everything off. He finally was able to connect with a baseball and sent it over the wall for a game-tying grand slam. It was Campero's 10th home run of the season.

The 4th inning flew by as both pitchers started to settle in. In the bottom of the 5th inning with nobody on, Carter Howell hit his 5th home run of the season to left field to give Eugene the lead. The Dust Devils responded with runs of their own in the top of the 6th inning. Andy Blake hit a game-tying home run and Joe Stewart was able to reach on a fielder's choice that scored Kevin Bruggeman and the Dust Devils had taken their first lead of the night.

The Emeralds were able to answer back and tie up the game in the bottom of the 7th. Onil Perez grounded into a double play but Aeverson Arteaga scored from 3rd base and the ballgame was tied up at 6 after the first 7 inning. Eugene was able to escape in the top of the 8th inning and in the bottom of the 9th inning both Grant McCray and Carter Howell were on base for Aeverson Arteaga who already had an RBI in tonight's game. He ripped a double out to left field and both runs came home to score on the play. Arteaga is the team leader in RBI's with 72 this season.

The Emeralds were looking to slam the door shut in the top of the 9th but the Dust Devils wouldn't go down quietly. Kevin Bruggeman drew a walk with the bases loaded to cut the deficit to just 1 run. Casey Dana followed it up with a walk of his own and the game was tied up at 8-8. Eugene was able to get out of the jam. In the bottom of the 9th Eugene wasn't able to get much going and the game was headed to extra innings for the 2nd time this week.

In the top of the 10th inning Cam Williams ripped his 4th double of the season to left field and Will McGillis scored to give Tri-City a 9-8 lead. The bases were loaded after a walk and a bunt single from Damon Dues in the home half of the 10th inning for the Emeralds. Grant McCray hit a sacrifice fly out to right field that scored Thomas Gavello. Ghordy Santos was able to advance to 3rd base on the play and Damon Dues got into 2nd base. The game winning run stood just 90 feet from home with just 1 out.

That brought up Carter Howell to the plate. He was battling at the plate and was facing a 1-2 count. He finally connected with a baseball and sent it over the left fielder Casey Dana's head for the walk-off single. It was the Emeralds 6th walk-off victory of the season.

It was a thrilling game tonight at PK Park, and the Emeralds have now clinched at least a series split against the Dust Devils. With the AquaSox losing tonight, Eugene now sits 4.5 games out of a playoff spot with 8 games to go. The good news for the Emeralds is they play the AquaSox next week so the Emeralds still do control their own destiny. They'll need to take care of business the next two days against the Dust Devils to put themselves in position heading into the final series of the season.

The Emeralds are back in action tomorrow night against the Dust Devils. Left-handed pitcher Hayden Wynja is on the mound for the Emeralds. First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.