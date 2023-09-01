Emeralds Defeat Dust Devils in 5 1/2 Innings

The Eugene Emeralds defeated the Tri City Dust Devils by a final score of 6-1. The game was called after the conclusion of the top of the 6th inning due to inclement weather. The Emeralds record now is 63-60 on the season and 29-28 in the 2nd half.

Both teams were held scoreless in the first two innings. Eugene was able to open the game up in the bottom of the 4th inning with 4 runs scored. Grant McCray got it started with a double out to right field that scored Thomas Gavello. Damon Dues was able to advance into third base on the play. Aeverson Arteaga then ripped a single out to center field and Dues was able to score easily. The bases were loaded and Tanner O'Tremba was able to walk and McCray got to touch home for free. Andrew Kachel then hit a deep sacrifice fly out to left field and Carter Howell was able to beat out the throw to home to give Eugene their 4th and final run of the inning.

In the top of the 5th the Dust Devils scored their 1st and only run of the night. Will McGillis hit his 2nd double of the season out to left field and Alexander Ramirez scored on the play. The Emeralds were able to answer back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the 5th inning. Aeverson Arteaga hit a sacrifice fly out to center field and Damon Dues was able to score on the play. Tanner O'Tremba singled on a line drive out to center field and McCray scored for the 2nd time in the ballgame.

After a scoreless top of the 6th inning, the game was put on pause for a weather delay as it was raining at PK Park. After the break, the game was then called final due to the inclement weather. It is an official game since the game went at least a full 5 innings. Seth Lonsway got the start and pitched 5 very solid innings. He gave up 2 hits and allowed just 1 run. He walked 1 batter and struck out 5. Lonsway earned the win tonight for his 2nd of the season and he looked fantastic on the mound. Matt Mikulski threw the scoreless 6th inning and didn't give up a single hit or walk and he also struck out 1 Dust Devil batters.

The Emeralds playoff hopes are still alive after the game tonight. The AquaSox had their game canceled today in Spokane due to wet grounds. That means the Emeralds are 5.5 games out of a potential playoff berth with 9 games remaining for the Emeralds. Eugene will need to continue stacking wins, but they've taken care of business so far this week against the Dust Devils.

The Emeralds are back in action tomorrow. RHP Daniel Blair will be on the mound for Eugene. First pitch is set for 6:35 P.M.

