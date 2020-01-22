Enforcers Defeat Wolves, 6-3

January 22, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release





After making the trade of the century with the Elmira Enforcers, the Wolves would take on former captain Tyler Gjurich on Wednesday night. The Wolves would start Michael Stiliadis, who was one of the five players in the Gjurich blockbuster.

The first period saw the Wolves let up the first goal, scored by Zach Pease, (Stevens, Mahfouz,). the Wolves Deric Boudreau would walk into the Enforcers goal to score to tie the game at 1-1. Kyle Stevens, (Pease, Mini,) would put the game at 2-1 Enforcers. An Enforcers goal was waived off after being kicked in by Tyler Gjurich.

The second period saw Dmytro Babenko, (Harrison, Yarwood) score the opening goal of the period. The Wolves would answer back with Dominik Bogdziul (Powell, Deveny) scoring his 11th goal of the season. Tyler Gjurich, (Stevens, Deon) would answer back very fast for the Enforcers. The Wolves had several scoring chances with the puck skipping around the Elmira goal.

Dominik Bogdziul would open up the scoring in the third period for the Wolves. Tyler Gjurich, (Stevens, Horvath) would answer right back. The Wolves kept getting chances, but the late rally was for not. The Wolves dropped 6-3, but with the recent traded players making their way to Watertown, the team expects to be stronger this weekend.

